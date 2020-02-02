Cryolife Inc (NYSE:CRY) Receives Consensus Rating of “Buy” from Analysts

Cryolife Inc (NYSE:CRY) has been assigned an average rating of “Buy” from the six ratings firms that are covering the firm, Marketbeat.com reports. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. The average twelve-month target price among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $35.67.

Several research analysts have issued reports on CRY shares. Needham & Company LLC raised their price target on shares of Cryolife from $30.00 to $38.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday. Oppenheimer started coverage on shares of Cryolife in a report on Tuesday, October 22nd. They set an “outperform” rating and a $34.00 price target for the company. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Cryolife from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 23rd. Finally, ValuEngine lowered shares of Cryolife from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, January 4th.

Get Cryolife alerts:

In other news, Director Ronald D. Mccall sold 4,000 shares of Cryolife stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $24.56, for a total value of $98,240.00. Also, VP Jean F. Holloway sold 8,458 shares of Cryolife stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $30.00, for a total transaction of $253,740.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 67,322 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,019,660. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 19,837 shares of company stock valued at $536,927 in the last quarter. 4.40% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in CRY. First Trust Advisors LP increased its stake in shares of Cryolife by 4.1% in the 1st quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 114,196 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $3,331,000 after acquiring an additional 4,541 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its position in Cryolife by 3.5% in the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 2,277,862 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $68,176,000 after purchasing an additional 76,680 shares during the period. Bank of America Corp DE grew its position in Cryolife by 9.9% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 129,213 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $3,867,000 after purchasing an additional 11,662 shares during the period. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC acquired a new stake in Cryolife in the 2nd quarter valued at $548,000. Finally, D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. grew its position in Cryolife by 220.9% in the 2nd quarter. D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. now owns 24,964 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $747,000 after purchasing an additional 17,185 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 76.75% of the company’s stock.

Cryolife stock opened at $29.74 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.83, a quick ratio of 3.82 and a current ratio of 5.03. Cryolife has a 52-week low of $20.76 and a 52-week high of $33.00. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $28.06 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $26.61. The firm has a market cap of $1.12 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 2,974.00, a PEG ratio of 44.00 and a beta of 0.68.

Cryolife (NYSE:CRY) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 30th. The medical equipment provider reported $0.06 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.04 by $0.02. Cryolife had a net margin of 0.24% and a return on equity of 3.50%. The firm had revenue of $67.90 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $68.28 million. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.08 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 5.1% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Cryolife will post 0.28 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Cryolife

CryoLife, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures, processes, and distributes medical devices and implantable human tissues for use in cardiac and vascular surgeries worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Medical Devices and Preservation Services. It offers BioGlue, an agent for cross-linking proteins for cardiac, vascular, pulmonary, and general surgical applications; On-X mechanical heart valves for aortic and mitral indications; cardiac preservation services; PhotoFix, a bovine pericardial patch for use in cardiac and vascular repairing activities; and PerClot, an absorbable powdered hemostat for use in surgical procedures, including cardiac, vascular, orthopedic, neurological, gynecological, ENT, and trauma surgeries.

Read More: Risk Tolerance

Receive News & Ratings for Cryolife Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cryolife and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.