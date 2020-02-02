CryoPort Inc (NASDAQ:CYRX) Holdings Decreased by Taylor Wealth Management Partners

Taylor Wealth Management Partners reduced its stake in shares of CryoPort Inc (NASDAQ:CYRX) by 5.1% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 280,820 shares of the consumer goods maker’s stock after selling 15,068 shares during the quarter. CryoPort comprises about 2.1% of Taylor Wealth Management Partners’ investment portfolio, making the stock its 20th largest holding. Taylor Wealth Management Partners owned 0.78% of CryoPort worth $4,622,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Coastal Investment Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in shares of CryoPort during the third quarter valued at about $50,000. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank grew its holdings in CryoPort by 236.2% during the fourth quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 5,780 shares of the consumer goods maker’s stock worth $95,000 after acquiring an additional 4,061 shares during the period. First Mercantile Trust Co. acquired a new position in CryoPort during the third quarter worth about $101,000. FNY Investment Advisers LLC grew its holdings in CryoPort by 150.0% during the fourth quarter. FNY Investment Advisers LLC now owns 10,000 shares of the consumer goods maker’s stock worth $164,000 after acquiring an additional 6,000 shares during the period. Finally, Cadence Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in CryoPort during the third quarter worth about $211,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 74.17% of the company’s stock.

CYRX traded down $0.47 during trading on Friday, reaching $17.91. The company had a trading volume of 326,953 shares, compared to its average volume of 529,586. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $17.36 and its 200 day simple moving average is $17.53. The company has a market cap of $622.96 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -30.36 and a beta of 0.79. CryoPort Inc has a 12-month low of $9.85 and a 12-month high of $25.02. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17, a quick ratio of 17.84 and a current ratio of 17.91.

CryoPort (NASDAQ:CYRX) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 7th. The consumer goods maker reported ($0.05) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.07) by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $9.58 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $9.49 million. CryoPort had a negative return on equity of 26.50% and a negative net margin of 64.63%. CryoPort’s revenue was up 81.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted ($0.07) EPS. On average, sell-side analysts expect that CryoPort Inc will post -0.61 EPS for the current year.

In other CryoPort news, CEO Jerrell Shelton bought 3,356 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 12th. The shares were bought at an average price of $15.56 per share, with a total value of $52,219.36. Also, Director Richard J. Berman sold 5,000 shares of CryoPort stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $14.66, for a total value of $73,300.00. Insiders sold a total of 150,036 shares of company stock worth $2,224,533 in the last three months. 11.00% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on the company. Stephens assumed coverage on CryoPort in a report on Tuesday, January 7th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $21.00 target price on the stock. BidaskClub lowered CryoPort from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Friday. Needham & Company LLC lowered their target price on CryoPort from $24.00 to $22.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, January 13th. B. Riley assumed coverage on CryoPort in a report on Friday, January 10th. They set a “buy” rating and a $26.00 target price on the stock. Finally, ValuEngine lowered CryoPort from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 3rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $23.25.

CryoPort, Inc engages in the provision of logistics solutions to the life science industry. It also provides logistics solutions for biologic materials such as immunotherapies, stem cells, CAR-T cells, and reproductive cells for clients worldwide, including points-of-care, clinical research organizations central laboratories, biopharmaceuticals, contract manufacturing, health centers, and university researchers.

