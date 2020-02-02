Cryptaur Achieves Market Cap of $1.76 Million (CPT)

Cryptaur (CURRENCY:CPT) traded 5.6% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 8:00 AM ET on February 2nd. During the last seven days, Cryptaur has traded up 6.3% against the U.S. dollar. One Cryptaur token can now be purchased for about $0.0001 or 0.00000002 BTC on popular exchanges including LATOKEN, CoinBene and HitBTC. Cryptaur has a market capitalization of $1.76 million and $644.00 worth of Cryptaur was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Cryptaur Profile

Cryptaur is a token. Its genesis date was January 19th, 2018. Cryptaur’s total supply is 27,662,180,148 tokens and its circulating supply is 12,186,727,157 tokens. Cryptaur’s official message board is medium.com/@cryptaur. Cryptaur’s official Twitter account is @cryptaur and its Facebook page is accessible here. Cryptaur’s official website is cryptaur.com. The Reddit community for Cryptaur is /r/Cryptaur and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

Buying and Selling Cryptaur

Cryptaur can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: HitBTC, LATOKEN and CoinBene. It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Cryptaur directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Cryptaur should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Cryptaur using one of the exchanges listed above.

