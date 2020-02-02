Crypto Sports Tops One Day Volume of $650.00 (CSPN)

Crypto Sports (CURRENCY:CSPN) traded 24% lower against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 9:00 AM E.T. on February 2nd. Crypto Sports has a market capitalization of $724,803.00 and approximately $650.00 worth of Crypto Sports was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Crypto Sports coin can currently be purchased for about $0.30 or 0.00003211 BTC on popular exchanges including CryptoBridge and Crex24. During the last week, Crypto Sports has traded up 30.1% against the dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Streamit Coin (STREAM) traded down 13.8% against the dollar and now trades at $1.71 or 0.00018235 BTC.

CryptoVerificationCoin (CVCC) traded 34.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $7.52 or 0.00080005 BTC.

SafeCapital (SCAP) traded up 6.2% against the dollar and now trades at $3.72 or 0.00039593 BTC.

Hashshare (HSS) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0255 or 0.00000336 BTC.

ESBC (ESBC) traded down 6.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0204 or 0.00000216 BTC.

Lobstex (LOBS) traded up 5.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0216 or 0.00000229 BTC.

SafeInsure (SINS) traded down 13.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0665 or 0.00000708 BTC.

ZEST (ZEST) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0817 or 0.00002491 BTC.

BitRewards (BIT) traded up 368% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0005 or 0.00000005 BTC.

Civitas (CIV) traded down 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0154 or 0.00000166 BTC.

Crypto Sports Profile

CSPN is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the

Quark

Crypto Sports' total supply is 2,560,648 coins and its circulating supply is 2,396,496 coins. Crypto Sports' official website is www.crypto-sports.io.

and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Crypto Sports Coin Trading

Crypto Sports can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: CryptoBridge and Crex24. It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Crypto Sports directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Crypto Sports should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Crypto Sports using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

