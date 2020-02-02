CryptoAds Marketplace (CRAD) Price Reaches $0.0040 on Major Exchanges

CryptoAds Marketplace (CURRENCY:CRAD) traded down 22.9% against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 12:00 PM E.T. on February 2nd. One CryptoAds Marketplace token can currently be bought for $0.0040 or 0.00000042 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges including VinDAX and P2PB2B. Over the last seven days, CryptoAds Marketplace has traded down 38.7% against the U.S. dollar. CryptoAds Marketplace has a total market capitalization of $56,372.00 and $1,956.00 worth of CryptoAds Marketplace was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

XRP (XRP) traded up 5.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.25 or 0.00002682 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded up 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $281.57 or 0.02980650 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00010593 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 2.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $18.62 or 0.00197159 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded up 7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0652 or 0.00000690 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded up 4.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0196 or 0.00000207 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $2.86 or 0.00030273 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded 8.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $12.32 or 0.00130461 BTC.

COZ (COZ) traded up 26.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00004541 BTC.

Crypto.com Chain (CRO) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0381 or 0.00000379 BTC.

CryptoAds Marketplace Token Profile

CryptoAds Marketplace’s total supply is 100,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 14,265,943 tokens. CryptoAds Marketplace’s official Twitter account is @

and its Facebook page is accessible here. CryptoAds Marketplace’s official website is cryptoads.exchange. The official message board for CryptoAds Marketplace is medium.com/@AlexVinogradov4. The Reddit community for CryptoAds Marketplace is /r/CRAD and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

Buying and Selling CryptoAds Marketplace

CryptoAds Marketplace can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: VinDAX and P2PB2B. It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as CryptoAds Marketplace directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade CryptoAds Marketplace should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy CryptoAds Marketplace using one of the exchanges listed above.

