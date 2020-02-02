CryptoCarbon (CCRB) 24-Hour Volume Tops $244.00

CryptoCarbon (CURRENCY:CCRB) traded down 0.6% against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 11:00 AM ET on February 2nd. CryptoCarbon has a market capitalization of $179,461.00 and approximately $244.00 worth of CryptoCarbon was traded on exchanges in the last day. One CryptoCarbon coin can currently be bought for $0.0073 or 0.00000077 BTC on major exchanges including BTC-Alpha, Livecoin and BiteBTC. In the last week, CryptoCarbon has traded up 16.8% against the US dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

XRP (XRP) traded 6.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.26 or 0.00002703 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded up 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $281.96 or 0.02983228 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00010579 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 2.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $18.61 or 0.00196952 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded 5.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0197 or 0.00000208 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded up 7.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0652 or 0.00000690 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 2.5% against the dollar and now trades at $2.86 or 0.00030312 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded up 9.1% against the dollar and now trades at $12.35 or 0.00130659 BTC.

COZ (COZ) traded 26.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00004541 BTC.

Crypto.com Chain (CRO) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0381 or 0.00000379 BTC.

About CryptoCarbon

CryptoCarbon’s total supply is 70,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 24,690,718 coins. CryptoCarbon’s official website is cryptocarbon.co.uk. CryptoCarbon’s official Twitter account is @CryptoCarbon.

Buying and Selling CryptoCarbon

CryptoCarbon can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: BiteBTC, BTC-Alpha and Livecoin. It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as CryptoCarbon directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire CryptoCarbon should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy CryptoCarbon using one of the exchanges listed above.

