Cryptoindex.com 100 (CIX100) Tops 1-Day Volume of $97,653.00

Cryptoindex.com 100 (CURRENCY:CIX100) traded up 2% against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 11:00 AM ET on February 2nd. Cryptoindex.com 100 has a market cap of $44.61 million and approximately $97,653.00 worth of Cryptoindex.com 100 was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last seven days, Cryptoindex.com 100 has traded up 12.7% against the US dollar. One Cryptoindex.com 100 token can currently be bought for $0.71 or 0.00007553 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges including Instant Bitex and KuCoin.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Get Cryptoindex.com 100 alerts:

Huobi Token (HT) traded 0.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.49 or 0.00036854 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 3.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0549 or 0.00000580 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded 1.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $558.10 or 0.05897612 BTC.

IOStoken (IOST) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0396 or 0.00000526 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.36 or 0.00024985 BTC.

Folgory Coin (FLG) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $12.01 or 0.00126924 BTC.

OKB (OKB) traded up 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $3.31 or 0.00034938 BTC.

ZB Token (ZB) traded 0.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.27 or 0.00002859 BTC.

Multi-collateral DAI (DAI) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.01 or 0.00010630 BTC.

Sai (DAI) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.01 or 0.00011869 BTC.

Cryptoindex.com 100 Token Profile

Cryptoindex.com 100 (CIX100) is a token. Its genesis date was July 16th, 2018. Cryptoindex.com 100’s total supply is 300,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 62,409,782 tokens. The Reddit community for Cryptoindex.com 100 is /r/CryptoIndex_io and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Cryptoindex.com 100’s official website is cryptoindex.com. Cryptoindex.com 100’s official Twitter account is @IndexCrypto. Cryptoindex.com 100’s official message board is medium.com/@CryptoIndex.

Cryptoindex.com 100 Token Trading

Cryptoindex.com 100 can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Instant Bitex and KuCoin. It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Cryptoindex.com 100 directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Cryptoindex.com 100 should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Cryptoindex.com 100 using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Cryptoindex.com 100 Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Cryptoindex.com 100 and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.