Cryptopay Trading Down 4.3% Over Last 7 Days (CPAY)

Cryptopay (CURRENCY:CPAY) traded 7.2% lower against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 15:00 PM Eastern on February 2nd. One Cryptopay token can now be bought for about $0.0252 or 0.00000267 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges including IDEX and HitBTC. Over the last week, Cryptopay has traded 4.3% lower against the dollar. Cryptopay has a market capitalization of $1.72 million and approximately $88.00 worth of Cryptopay was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Huobi Token (HT) traded 1.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.51 or 0.00037107 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0549 or 0.00000581 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded 2.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $568.77 or 0.06010245 BTC.

IOStoken (IOST) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0396 or 0.00000526 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $2.35 or 0.00024877 BTC.

Folgory Coin (FLG) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $12.02 or 0.00126994 BTC.

OKB (OKB) traded up 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $3.29 or 0.00034744 BTC.

ZB Token (ZB) traded 1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.27 or 0.00002856 BTC.

Multi-collateral DAI (DAI) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00010620 BTC.

Sai (DAI) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.01 or 0.00011869 BTC.

About Cryptopay

Cryptopay is a token. It launched on September 17th, 2017. Cryptopay’s total supply is 90,414,745 tokens and its circulating supply is 68,363,490 tokens. Cryptopay’s official message board is blog.cryptopay.me. Cryptopay’s official website is cryptopay.me. Cryptopay’s official Twitter account is @cryptopay and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Cryptopay Token Trading

Cryptopay can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: IDEX and HitBTC. It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Cryptopay directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Cryptopay should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Cryptopay using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

