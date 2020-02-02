CryptoVerificationCoin (CVCC) 24 Hour Volume Hits $183.00

CryptoVerificationCoin (CURRENCY:CVCC) traded 1.8% higher against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 20:00 PM Eastern on February 2nd. One CryptoVerificationCoin coin can currently be purchased for about $11.70 or 0.00124927 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges including Escodex and CryptoBridge. In the last seven days, CryptoVerificationCoin has traded 69.9% higher against the US dollar. CryptoVerificationCoin has a market capitalization of $6.81 million and approximately $183.00 worth of CryptoVerificationCoin was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Streamit Coin (STREAM) traded 16.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.21 or 0.00023629 BTC.

SafeCapital (SCAP) traded up 4.8% against the dollar and now trades at $3.74 or 0.00039711 BTC.

Hashshare (HSS) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0255 or 0.00000336 BTC.

ESBC (ESBC) traded 2.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0205 or 0.00000218 BTC.

Lobstex (LOBS) traded up 4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0215 or 0.00000228 BTC.

SafeInsure (SINS) traded 2.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0704 or 0.00000748 BTC.

BitRewards (BIT) traded 60.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0005 or 0.00000005 BTC.

Beacon (BECN) traded 4.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0953 or 0.00001013 BTC.

Civitas (CIV) traded down 5.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0147 or 0.00000156 BTC.

StrongHands Masternode (SHMN) traded 1.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0470 or 0.00000500 BTC.

CryptoVerificationCoin Profile

CVCC is a coin. CryptoVerificationCoin's total supply is 36,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 582,595 coins.

CryptoVerificationCoin's official website is cryptoverificationcoin.com.

CryptoVerificationCoin Coin Trading

CryptoVerificationCoin can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: CryptoBridge and Escodex. It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as CryptoVerificationCoin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire CryptoVerificationCoin should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy CryptoVerificationCoin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

