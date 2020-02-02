Crystal Clear (CCT) Trading 18.6% Lower Over Last 7 Days

Crystal Clear (CURRENCY:CCT) traded down 23.9% against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 13:00 PM ET on February 2nd. Crystal Clear has a total market cap of $5,946.00 and $13.00 worth of Crystal Clear was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Crystal Clear token can now be purchased for $0.0010 or 0.00000011 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges including YoBit and HitBTC. During the last seven days, Crystal Clear has traded 18.6% lower against the dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

XRP (XRP) traded 5.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.25 or 0.00002678 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $280.70 or 0.02972098 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00010593 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded up 2.5% against the dollar and now trades at $18.65 or 0.00197506 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded 6.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0651 or 0.00000690 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded up 4.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0195 or 0.00000207 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 2% against the dollar and now trades at $2.86 or 0.00030325 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded 8.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $12.30 or 0.00130193 BTC.

COZ (COZ) traded 26.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00004541 BTC.

Crypto.com Chain (CRO) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0381 or 0.00000379 BTC.

Crystal Clear Profile

Crystal Clear launched on July 31st, 2017. Crystal Clear ‘s total supply is 6,924,060 tokens and its circulating supply is 5,723,973 tokens. The official website for Crystal Clear is crystal-clear.io. The Reddit community for Crystal Clear is /r/CrystalClearToken. Crystal Clear ‘s official Twitter account is @CCS_Crystal.

Buying and Selling Crystal Clear

Crystal Clear can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: HitBTC and YoBit. It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Crystal Clear directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Crystal Clear should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Crystal Clear using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

