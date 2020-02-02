Cube Hits Market Capitalization of $2.02 Million (AUTO)

Cube (CURRENCY:AUTO) traded 3.2% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 22:00 PM E.T. on February 2nd. Cube has a total market cap of $2.02 million and $308,204.00 worth of Cube was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last seven days, Cube has traded 3.4% lower against the U.S. dollar. One Cube token can currently be bought for approximately $0.0003 or 0.00000003 BTC on exchanges including BitForex, HitBTC, IDEX and OKEx.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

XRP (XRP) traded 5.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.25 or 0.00002671 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded up 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $280.71 or 0.02990686 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00010657 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded up 2.9% against the dollar and now trades at $18.54 or 0.00197556 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded up 4.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0642 or 0.00000684 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded up 2.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0192 or 0.00000205 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 1.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.82 or 0.00030063 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded 6.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $12.06 or 0.00128457 BTC.

COZ (COZ) traded 26.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00004541 BTC.

Crypto.com Chain (CRO) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0381 or 0.00000379 BTC.

Cube Profile

Cube’s genesis date was November 22nd, 2017. Cube’s total supply is 7,200,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 6,774,940,000 tokens. The official website for Cube is cubeint.io. Cube’s official Twitter account is @cubeintel. The official message board for Cube is medium.com/@cubeintel.

Buying and Selling Cube

Cube can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: HitBTC, BitForex, OKEx, IDEX and CPDAX. It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Cube directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Cube should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Cube using one of the exchanges listed above.

