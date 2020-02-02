Curecoin (CURE) Price Tops $0.0365

Curecoin (CURRENCY:CURE) traded up 4.6% against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 22:00 PM ET on February 2nd. One Curecoin coin can now be purchased for $0.0365 or 0.00000387 BTC on major exchanges including Livecoin and Bittrex. During the last seven days, Curecoin has traded 1.2% higher against the U.S. dollar. Curecoin has a market cap of $891,243.00 and $4,563.00 worth of Curecoin was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Curecoin Profile

Curecoin (CRYPTO:CURE) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. Its launch date was November 11th, 2014. Curecoin’s total supply is 24,414,966 coins. Curecoin’s official website is curecoin.net. Curecoin’s official Twitter account is @CureCoin_Team and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for Curecoin is /r/curecoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

Buying and Selling Curecoin

Curecoin can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Livecoin and Bittrex. It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Curecoin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Curecoin should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Curecoin using one of the exchanges listed above.

