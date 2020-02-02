CyberVein (CVT) Market Cap Achieves $4.80 Million

CyberVein (CURRENCY:CVT) traded up 1.2% against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 12:00 PM E.T. on February 2nd. Over the last week, CyberVein has traded up 14.8% against the dollar. CyberVein has a market capitalization of $4.80 million and approximately $39,050.00 worth of CyberVein was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One CyberVein token can now be bought for $0.0045 or 0.00000048 BTC on popular exchanges including IDEX, Bit-Z, Bilaxy and OKEx.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Get CyberVein alerts:

eosDAC (EOSDAC) traded up 25.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0159 or 0.00000169 BTC.

U Network (UUU) traded up 3.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0006 or 0.00000006 BTC.

Sentinel (SENT) traded 8.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0010 or 0.00000011 BTC.

Linker Coin (LNC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0074 or 0.00000190 BTC.

AdHive (ADH) traded up 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0008 or 0.00000009 BTC.

Daneel (DAN) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0024 or 0.00000029 BTC.

SnipCoin (SNIP) traded up 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0006 or 0.00000015 BTC.

CyberVein Profile

CVT is a token. It launched on March 4th, 2018. CyberVein’s total supply is 2,147,483,648 tokens and its circulating supply is 1,060,404,496 tokens. CyberVein’s official Twitter account is @cyberveingroup and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for CyberVein is www.cybervein.org.

Buying and Selling CyberVein

CyberVein can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: HitBTC, OKEx, Bit-Z, IDEX and Bilaxy. It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as CyberVein directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade CyberVein should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy CyberVein using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for CyberVein Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for CyberVein and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.