CYBR Token (CYBR) Achieves Market Cap of $635,301.00

CYBR Token (CURRENCY:CYBR) traded up 41.6% against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 23:00 PM ET on February 2nd. During the last seven days, CYBR Token has traded up 22.1% against the US dollar. One CYBR Token token can now be purchased for $0.0170 or 0.00000181 BTC on major exchanges including OceanEx and IDEX. CYBR Token has a total market capitalization of $635,301.00 and $343.00 worth of CYBR Token was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Get CYBR Token alerts:

Huobi Token (HT) traded up 3% against the dollar and now trades at $3.49 or 0.00037167 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 4.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0542 or 0.00000578 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded 1.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $557.84 or 0.05944169 BTC.

IOStoken (IOST) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0396 or 0.00000526 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded down 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $2.31 or 0.00024576 BTC.

Folgory Coin (FLG) traded up 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $11.92 or 0.00127031 BTC.

OKB (OKB) traded up 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $3.30 or 0.00035117 BTC.

ZB Token (ZB) traded up 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.27 or 0.00002867 BTC.

Multi-collateral DAI (DAI) traded 0.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00010662 BTC.

Sai (DAI) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $1.01 or 0.00011869 BTC.

About CYBR Token

CYBR is a token. Its launch date was September 7th, 2018. CYBR Token’s total supply is 459,722,704 tokens and its circulating supply is 37,410,463 tokens. CYBR Token’s official Twitter account is @

and its Facebook page is accessible here. CYBR Token’s official website is cybrtoken.io. The official message board for CYBR Token is medium.com/cybrtoken.

Buying and Selling CYBR Token

CYBR Token can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: OceanEx and IDEX. It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as CYBR Token directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade CYBR Token should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase CYBR Token using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for CYBR Token Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for CYBR Token and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.