D. R. Horton Inc (NYSE:DHI) Shares Acquired by California Public Employees Retirement System

California Public Employees Retirement System grew its stake in D. R. Horton Inc (NYSE:DHI) by 8.7% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 805,695 shares of the construction company’s stock after purchasing an additional 64,775 shares during the quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System owned approximately 0.22% of D. R. Horton worth $42,500,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in DHI. NuWave Investment Management LLC grew its position in shares of D. R. Horton by 97.7% in the third quarter. NuWave Investment Management LLC now owns 690 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $36,000 after purchasing an additional 341 shares during the period. Liberty Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of D. R. Horton in the third quarter valued at about $39,000. Quest Capital Management Inc. ADV acquired a new stake in shares of D. R. Horton in the third quarter valued at about $43,000. Central Bank & Trust Co. grew its position in shares of D. R. Horton by 1,641.8% in the fourth quarter. Central Bank & Trust Co. now owns 958 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $51,000 after purchasing an additional 903 shares during the period. Finally, Synovus Financial Corp grew its position in shares of D. R. Horton by 242.7% in the third quarter. Synovus Financial Corp now owns 987 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $52,000 after purchasing an additional 699 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 83.98% of the company’s stock.

DHI opened at $59.20 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $21.69 billion, a PE ratio of 12.60, a PEG ratio of 1.07 and a beta of 0.97. D. R. Horton Inc has a twelve month low of $37.00 and a twelve month high of $61.77. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $54.91 and its 200 day moving average price is $51.81. The company has a current ratio of 7.13, a quick ratio of 1.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36.

D. R. Horton (NYSE:DHI) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, January 27th. The construction company reported $1.16 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.92 by $0.24. The firm had revenue of $4.02 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.76 billion. D. R. Horton had a net margin of 9.74% and a return on equity of 16.92%. D. R. Horton’s quarterly revenue was up 14.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.76 earnings per share. As a group, analysts predict that D. R. Horton Inc will post 4.97 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, February 24th. Shareholders of record on Monday, February 10th will be paid a dividend of $0.175 per share. This represents a $0.70 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.18%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, February 7th. D. R. Horton’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 16.32%.

In other D. R. Horton news, Director Bradley S. Anderson sold 7,500 shares of D. R. Horton stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $61.28, for a total transaction of $459,600.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 49,994 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,063,632.32. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CFO Bill W. Wheat sold 38,000 shares of D. R. Horton stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $55.04, for a total transaction of $2,091,520.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 199,718 shares in the company, valued at $10,992,478.72. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 68,470 shares of company stock worth $3,819,364 over the last ninety days. 6.96% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. ValuEngine lowered shares of D. R. Horton from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 10th. BTIG Research boosted their price target on shares of D. R. Horton from $62.00 to $67.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 13th. Raymond James boosted their price target on shares of D. R. Horton from $58.00 to $66.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 28th. Evercore ISI upgraded shares of D. R. Horton to an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, January 6th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Co boosted their price target on shares of D. R. Horton from $54.00 to $67.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 13th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $56.46.

D.R. Horton, Inc operates as a homebuilding company in East, Midwest, Southeast, South Central, Southwest, and West regions in the United States. It engages in the acquisition and development of land; and construction and sale of homes in 27 states and 81 markets in the United States under the names of D.R.

