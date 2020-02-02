DAEX (DAX) Price Hits $0.0033 on Top Exchanges

DAEX (CURRENCY:DAX) traded up 18.4% against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 14:00 PM Eastern on February 2nd. DAEX has a total market cap of $1.19 million and $754,370.00 worth of DAEX was traded on exchanges in the last day. One DAEX token can now be bought for approximately $0.0033 or 0.00000035 BTC on major exchanges including LBank and Indodax. Over the last seven days, DAEX has traded 20.3% higher against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Huobi Token (HT) traded up 1% against the dollar and now trades at $3.50 or 0.00037050 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 3.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0549 or 0.00000581 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded 1.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $562.53 or 0.05949210 BTC.

IOStoken (IOST) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0396 or 0.00000526 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 0.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.36 or 0.00024935 BTC.

Folgory Coin (FLG) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $12.01 or 0.00126976 BTC.

OKB (OKB) traded up 1% against the dollar and now trades at $3.28 or 0.00034725 BTC.

ZB Token (ZB) traded 1.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.27 or 0.00002854 BTC.

Multi-collateral DAI (DAI) traded 1.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00010576 BTC.

Sai (DAI) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $1.01 or 0.00011869 BTC.

DAEX Token Profile

DAEX (CRYPTO:DAX) is a token. Its genesis date was February 9th, 2018. DAEX’s total supply is 2,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 354,666,702 tokens. DAEX’s official Twitter account is @daexblockchain and its Facebook page is accessible here. DAEX’s official website is www.daex.io.

Buying and Selling DAEX

DAEX can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: LBank and Indodax. It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as DAEX directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire DAEX should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase DAEX using one of the exchanges listed above.

