Dai Price Up 0.8% Over Last Week (DAI)

Dai (CURRENCY:DAI) traded 0.3% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 15:00 PM ET on February 2nd. In the last seven days, Dai has traded 0.8% higher against the U.S. dollar. One Dai token can now be purchased for approximately $1.02 or 0.00011892 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges including Gatecoin, Ethfinex, Kyber Network and Bancor Network. Dai has a market cap of $103.25 million and approximately $3.39 million worth of Dai was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

XRP (XRP) traded up 5.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.25 or 0.00002680 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 0.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $281.72 or 0.02976905 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00010598 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 2.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $18.71 or 0.00197676 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded 4.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0196 or 0.00000208 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded 7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0651 or 0.00000688 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $2.87 or 0.00030329 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded 8.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $12.34 or 0.00130373 BTC.

COZ (COZ) traded 26.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00004541 BTC.

Crypto.com Chain (CRO) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0381 or 0.00000379 BTC.

Dai Token Profile

Dai’s launch date was December 18th, 2017. Dai’s total supply is 101,700,452 tokens. Dai’s official website is www.makerdao.com. The Reddit community for Dai is /r/makerDAO and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Dai’s official Twitter account is @MakerDAO. Dai’s official message board is medium.com/@MakerDAO.

Dai Token Trading

Dai can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Radar Relay, AirSwap, HitBTC, Kyber Network, DDEX, Bibox, Gate.io, Ethfinex, YoBit, Bancor Network, OasisDEX and Gatecoin. It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Dai directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Dai should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Dai using one of the exchanges listed above.

