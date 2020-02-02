Daimler AG (OTCMKTS:DDAIF) Receives Consensus Rating of “Hold” from Brokerages

Daimler AG (OTCMKTS:DDAIF) has been given an average rating of “Hold” by the seventeen analysts that are covering the company, Marketbeat.com reports. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, nine have issued a hold recommendation and three have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1-year target price among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $62.25.

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on DDAIF. Barclays reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Daimler in a report on Tuesday, November 19th. Deutsche Bank downgraded shares of Daimler from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, January 24th. UBS Group downgraded shares of Daimler from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 5th. HSBC downgraded shares of Daimler from a “hold” rating to a “reduce” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 6th. Finally, BNP Paribas downgraded shares of Daimler from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, November 15th.

DDAIF opened at $46.12 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.58, a current ratio of 1.22 and a quick ratio of 0.88. The company has a market capitalization of $49.33 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.72, a P/E/G ratio of 2.42 and a beta of 1.43. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $53.47 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $52.66. Daimler has a 1 year low of $44.80 and a 1 year high of $67.20.

About Daimler

Daimler AG, together its subsidiaries, develops and manufactures passenger cars, trucks, vans, and buses in Germany and internationally. It operates through Mercedes-Benz Cars, Daimler Trucks, Mercedes-Benz Vans, Daimler Buses, and Daimler Financial Services divisions. The Mercedes-Benz Cars division offers premium vehicles of the Mercedes-Benz brand, including the Mercedes-AMG and Mercedes-Maybach brands; and small cars under the Mercedes me and smart brands, as well as electric mobility products under the EQ brand.

