Dash (DASH) Trading 3.3% Higher Over Last 7 Days

Dash (CURRENCY:DASH) traded down 0.8% against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 17:00 PM Eastern on February 2nd. One Dash coin can now be bought for approximately $116.34 or 0.01234819 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges including Stocks.Exchange, Waves Decentralized Exchange, Coinbe and Bitbns. Dash has a market cap of $1.08 billion and $790.49 million worth of Dash was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last week, Dash has traded 3.3% higher against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

MINDOL (MIN) traded 12.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.09 or 0.00022144 BTC.

Enigma (ENG) traded down 2.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.36 or 0.00003838 BTC.

DigitalBits (XDB) traded 2.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0174 or 0.00000184 BTC.

Compound Coin (COMP) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC.

WeAreSatoshi (WSX) traded up 2.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.16 or 0.00002989 BTC.

CPChain (CPC) traded up 8.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0044 or 0.00000047 BTC.

I/O Coin (IOC) traded 5.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0772 or 0.00000820 BTC.

EuropeCoin (ERC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00001755 BTC.

HitCoin (HTC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Pinkcoin (PINK) traded down 7.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0015 or 0.00000016 BTC.

Dash Profile

DASH is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the X11 hashing algorithm. It launched on January 18th, 2014. Dash’s total supply is 9,306,010 coins. Dash’s official website is www.dash.org. Dash’s official message board is www.dash.org/forum. The Reddit community for Dash is /r/dashpay and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Dash’s official Twitter account is @Dashpay and its Facebook page is accessible here.

According to CryptoCompare, “Difficulty retargets each blockBlock reward decreases each block according to the formula: BaseReward = (MSupply – A)/218, where MSupply = (264 – 1) atomic units and 'A' is amount of already generated coinsPOW mechanism is a voting system for users”

Dash Coin Trading

Dash can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Indodax, Liquid, Tidex, CoinEx, WazirX, Upbit, BTC Trade UA, Exrates, HitBTC, Bitsane, ABCC, Coinhub, CoinExchange, Coinbe, Cryptopia, TradeOgre, C2CX, Coinsquare, Tux Exchange, xBTCe, Bithumb, BX Thailand, Sistemkoin, Poloniex, Binance, Ovis, C-CEX, Bitfinex, CEX.IO, BitFlip, Bit-Z, LiteBit.eu, SouthXchange, Waves Decentralized Exchange, Bittylicious, CryptoBridge, COSS, Coindeal, Bisq, LocalTrade, Iquant, C-Patex, Bibox, Bleutrade, Kuna, Huobi, Coinroom, Trade By Trade, Liqui, Bitinka, Coinsuper, Negocie Coins, Braziliex, Exmo, ACX, Koineks, Graviex, Instant Bitex, Stocks.Exchange, B2BX, Coinrail, Trade Satoshi, Kraken, Cryptomate, LBank, Crex24, ZB.COM, YoBit, OKEx, Bitbns, Bittrex, BiteBTC, OpenLedger DEX, Altcoin Trader, WEX, HBUS, Kucoin, Mercatox, BitBay, Livecoin and Gate.io. It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Dash directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Dash should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Dash using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

