DaTa eXchange (DTX) Hits Market Capitalization of $1.49 Million

DaTa eXchange (CURRENCY:DTX) traded down 5.3% against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 18:00 PM Eastern on February 2nd. One DaTa eXchange token can currently be bought for approximately $0.0194 or 0.00000215 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges including CoinFalcon and BitForex. During the last seven days, DaTa eXchange has traded 41% higher against the U.S. dollar. DaTa eXchange has a total market cap of $1.49 million and $9,521.00 worth of DaTa eXchange was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

About DaTa eXchange

DaTa eXchange (CRYPTO:DTX) is a token. It was first traded on January 22nd, 2018. DaTa eXchange’s total supply is 225,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 76,968,572 tokens. DaTa eXchange’s official Twitter account is @DataBrokerDAO. DaTa eXchange’s official website is databrokerdao.com. The Reddit community for DaTa eXchange is /r/DatabrokerDAO and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. DaTa eXchange’s official message board is medium.com/databrokerdao.

Buying and Selling DaTa eXchange

DaTa eXchange can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: BitForex and CoinFalcon. It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as DaTa eXchange directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade DaTa eXchange should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy DaTa eXchange using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

