Databroker Hits Market Capitalization of $1.45 Million (DTX)

Databroker (CURRENCY:DTX) traded 4.1% lower against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 11:00 AM E.T. on February 2nd. Databroker has a total market capitalization of $1.45 million and approximately $4,102.00 worth of Databroker was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last week, Databroker has traded 6% higher against the U.S. dollar. One Databroker token can currently be purchased for about $0.0189 or 0.00000200 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Get Databroker alerts:

Huobi Token (HT) traded up 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $3.48 or 0.00036777 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 3.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0548 or 0.00000579 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded up 2.8% against the dollar and now trades at $565.00 or 0.05977964 BTC.

IOStoken (IOST) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0396 or 0.00000526 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded up 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $2.36 or 0.00024988 BTC.

Folgory Coin (FLG) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $12.00 or 0.00126979 BTC.

OKB (OKB) traded 0.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.30 or 0.00034873 BTC.

ZB Token (ZB) traded 0.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.27 or 0.00002859 BTC.

Multi-collateral DAI (DAI) traded down 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00010616 BTC.

Sai (DAI) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.01 or 0.00011869 BTC.

Databroker Profile

Databroker is a token. It was first traded on January 22nd, 2018. Databroker’s total supply is 225,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 76,968,572 tokens. Databroker’s official website is databrokerdao.com. Databroker’s official Twitter account is @DataBrokerDAO. Databroker’s official message board is medium.com/databrokerdao.

Buying and Selling Databroker

Databroker can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Databroker directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Databroker should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Databroker using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Databroker Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Databroker and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.