Datawallet One Day Volume Tops $1,574.00 (DXT)

Datawallet (CURRENCY:DXT) traded 7.2% higher against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 15:00 PM ET on February 2nd. One Datawallet token can now be purchased for $0.0013 or 0.00000014 BTC on major exchanges including IDEX, Cobinhood, BitForex and Exmo. Over the last seven days, Datawallet has traded up 11.5% against the US dollar. Datawallet has a total market cap of $520,706.00 and $1,574.00 worth of Datawallet was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

XRP (XRP) traded 5.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.25 or 0.00002680 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded up 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $281.72 or 0.02976905 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00010598 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded up 2.9% against the dollar and now trades at $18.71 or 0.00197676 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded up 4.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0196 or 0.00000208 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded up 7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0651 or 0.00000688 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 2.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.87 or 0.00030329 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded 8.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $12.34 or 0.00130373 BTC.

COZ (COZ) traded up 26.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00004541 BTC.

Crypto.com Chain (CRO) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0381 or 0.00000379 BTC.

About Datawallet

Datawallet’s launch date was November 11th, 2017. Datawallet’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 390,222,225 tokens. The Reddit community for Datawallet is /r/datawallethq. Datawallet’s official Twitter account is @DataWalletHQ. Datawallet’s official website is datawallet.com.

Datawallet Token Trading

Datawallet can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Bibox, BitForex, Cobinhood, IDEX and Exmo. It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Datawallet directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Datawallet should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Datawallet using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

