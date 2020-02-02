DATx Trading Up 29.9% Over Last 7 Days (DATX)

DATx (CURRENCY:DATX) traded 2.1% higher against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 17:00 PM Eastern on February 2nd. One DATx token can now be bought for about $0.0003 or 0.00000003 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges including HitBTC, IDEX, FCoin and HADAX. Over the last week, DATx has traded 29.9% higher against the dollar. DATx has a market capitalization of $353,691.00 and approximately $297,751.00 worth of DATx was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

XRP (XRP) traded up 6.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.26 or 0.00002709 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded up 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $281.02 or 0.02971156 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00010579 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 3.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $18.76 or 0.00198371 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded 4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0196 or 0.00000207 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded 7.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0651 or 0.00000688 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $2.86 or 0.00030271 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded up 8.4% against the dollar and now trades at $12.32 or 0.00130249 BTC.

COZ (COZ) traded 26.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00004541 BTC.

Crypto.com Chain (CRO) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0381 or 0.00000379 BTC.

DATx Token Profile

DATx’s genesis date was February 22nd, 2018. DATx’s total supply is 10,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 1,391,302,551 tokens. The official website for DATx is www.datx.co. DATx’s official Twitter account is @DATxOfficial and its Facebook page is accessible here.

DATx Token Trading

DATx can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Kucoin, Rfinex, IDEX, HitBTC, HADAX and FCoin. It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as DATx directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire DATx should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy DATx using one of the exchanges listed above.

