Decentraland Price Reaches $0.0379 (MANA)

Decentraland (CURRENCY:MANA) traded 2.2% higher against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 23:00 PM E.T. on February 2nd. Decentraland has a market cap of $39.77 million and approximately $10.26 million worth of Decentraland was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Decentraland token can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0379 or 0.00000403 BTC on major exchanges including DDEX, UEX, Ethfinex and Mercatox. In the last seven days, Decentraland has traded up 8.2% against the US dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

About Decentraland

Decentraland was first traded on August 8th, 2017. Decentraland’s total supply is 2,644,403,343 tokens and its circulating supply is 1,050,141,509 tokens. Decentraland’s official website is decentraland.org. Decentraland’s official Twitter account is @decentraland and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for Decentraland is /r/decentraland and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official message board for Decentraland is forum.decentraland.org.

Decentraland Token Trading

Decentraland can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: DragonEX, Gate.io, EtherDelta (ForkDelta), Binance, Cobinhood, Bibox, Mercatox, Kucoin, Bittrex, Ethfinex, Liqui, BigONE, IDEX, UEX, LATOKEN, Kyber Network, DDEX, Gatecoin, Radar Relay, TOPBTC, Huobi, ZB.COM, AirSwap, HitBTC, Upbit, Bancor Network and OKEx. It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Decentraland directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Decentraland should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Decentraland using one of the exchanges listed above.

