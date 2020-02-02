DECOIN One Day Volume Reaches $9,125.00 (DTEP)

DECOIN (CURRENCY:DTEP) traded 38% higher against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 9:00 AM E.T. on February 2nd. One DECOIN coin can now be purchased for $0.0534 or 0.00000568 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges including Cat.Ex and VinDAX. During the last seven days, DECOIN has traded 64.7% higher against the U.S. dollar. DECOIN has a total market capitalization of $1.40 million and approximately $9,125.00 worth of DECOIN was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

ColossusXT (COLX) traded up 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0003 or 0.00000003 BTC.

Footballcoin (XFC) traded 2.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0032 or 0.00000034 BTC.

ExclusiveCoin (EXCL) traded up 7.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0507 or 0.00000540 BTC.

BitSoar (BSR) traded 0.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC.

SportsCoin (SPORT) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0012 or 0.00000017 BTC.

DECOIN Coin Profile

DTEP is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the X11 hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was April 1st, 2018. DECOIN’s total supply is 72,784,533 coins and its circulating supply is 26,106,823 coins. DECOIN’s official website is www.decoin.io. DECOIN’s official Twitter account is @

and its Facebook page is accessible here.

DECOIN Coin Trading

DECOIN can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: VinDAX and Cat.Ex.

