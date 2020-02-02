Delek US Holdings Inc (NYSE:DK) Receives Consensus Recommendation of “Hold” from Brokerages

Shares of Delek US Holdings Inc (NYSE:DK) have received an average recommendation of “Hold” from the twelve brokerages that are currently covering the company, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating, one has assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The average 1-year price objective among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $38.67.

DK has been the subject of a number of research reports. Morgan Stanley reduced their price target on shares of Delek US from $44.00 to $37.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, January 14th. Citigroup reduced their price target on shares of Delek US from $38.00 to $34.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Friday, January 17th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut shares of Delek US from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating and set a $38.00 price target for the company. in a report on Monday, December 9th. Wells Fargo & Co cut shares of Delek US from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $35.00 price target for the company. in a report on Monday, January 6th. Finally, ValuEngine upgraded shares of Delek US from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, January 3rd.

Get Delek US alerts:

In other news, EVP Avigal Soreq sold 3,967 shares of Delek US stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $38.41, for a total transaction of $152,372.47. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 25,712 shares in the company, valued at $987,597.92. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CEO Ezra Uzi Yemin acquired 27,500 shares of Delek US stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 15th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $35.85 per share, with a total value of $985,875.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief executive officer now directly owns 279,198 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $10,009,248.30. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 1.20% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. State Street Corp lifted its position in shares of Delek US by 1.5% during the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,685,881 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $97,497,000 after purchasing an additional 39,958 shares in the last quarter. Copeland Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Delek US by 42.4% during the third quarter. Copeland Capital Management LLC now owns 606,760 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $22,025,000 after purchasing an additional 180,535 shares in the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP lifted its position in shares of Delek US by 14.3% during the third quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 564,716 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $20,499,000 after purchasing an additional 70,546 shares in the last quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. lifted its position in shares of Delek US by 43.4% during the fourth quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 447,497 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $14,982,000 after purchasing an additional 135,503 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Systematic Financial Management LP lifted its position in shares of Delek US by 5.2% during the third quarter. Systematic Financial Management LP now owns 409,689 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $14,872,000 after purchasing an additional 20,083 shares in the last quarter.

DK opened at $27.46 on Friday. Delek US has a twelve month low of $26.95 and a twelve month high of $44.08. The company has a quick ratio of 0.88, a current ratio of 1.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.12. The company has a fifty day moving average of $32.46 and a 200-day moving average of $35.40. The stock has a market cap of $2.04 billion, a PE ratio of 5.43 and a beta of 1.61.

Delek US (NYSE:DK) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 4th. The oil and gas company reported $0.78 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.68 by $0.10. The company had revenue of $2.33 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.40 billion. Delek US had a net margin of 4.24% and a return on equity of 21.48%. Delek US’s revenue for the quarter was down 15.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $2.02 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Delek US will post 3.44 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Delek US Company Profile

Delek US Holdings, Inc engages in the integrated downstream energy business in the United States. The company's Refining segment processes crude oil and other purchased feedstocks for the manufacture of various grades of gasoline, diesel fuel, aviation fuel, asphalt, and other petroleum-based products that are distributed through owned and third-party product terminals.

Featured Story: Accumulation/Distribution

Receive News & Ratings for Delek US Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Delek US and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.