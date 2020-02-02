Delek US Holdings Inc (NYSE:DK) Stake Lessened by Strs Ohio

Strs Ohio lowered its holdings in Delek US Holdings Inc (NYSE:DK) by 49.3% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 34,800 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after selling 33,900 shares during the period. Strs Ohio’s holdings in Delek US were worth $1,166,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Schroder Investment Management Group purchased a new stake in shares of Delek US during the second quarter worth $61,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC purchased a new stake in shares of Delek US during the third quarter worth $86,000. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio raised its holdings in shares of Delek US by 27.6% during the third quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 5,023 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $182,000 after acquiring an additional 1,085 shares in the last quarter. Atria Investments LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Delek US during the second quarter worth $210,000. Finally, Moors & Cabot Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Delek US by 11.2% during the third quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. now owns 7,275 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $263,000 after acquiring an additional 735 shares in the last quarter.

Delek US stock opened at $27.46 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.12, a current ratio of 1.29 and a quick ratio of 0.88. The company has a market capitalization of $2.04 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.43 and a beta of 1.61. Delek US Holdings Inc has a one year low of $26.95 and a one year high of $44.08. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $32.46 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $35.40.

Delek US (NYSE:DK) last posted its earnings results on Monday, November 4th. The oil and gas company reported $0.78 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.68 by $0.10. The firm had revenue of $2.33 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.40 billion. Delek US had a net margin of 4.24% and a return on equity of 21.48%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 15.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $2.02 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Delek US Holdings Inc will post 3.44 earnings per share for the current year.

Several analysts recently issued reports on DK shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered Delek US from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating and set a $38.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Monday, December 9th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Delek US from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $29.00 price objective for the company in a report on Wednesday, January 15th. Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on Delek US from $44.00 to $37.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, January 14th. Barclays started coverage on Delek US in a report on Tuesday, January 14th. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $33.00 price objective for the company. Finally, ValuEngine upgraded Delek US from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, January 3rd. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating, one has assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $38.67.

In other Delek US news, CFO Assi Ginzburg sold 50,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $38.78, for a total transaction of $1,939,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 43,525 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,687,899.50. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, CEO Ezra Uzi Yemin bought 27,500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, November 15th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $35.85 per share, for a total transaction of $985,875.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 279,198 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $10,009,248.30. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Corporate insiders own 1.20% of the company’s stock.

About Delek US

Delek US Holdings, Inc engages in the integrated downstream energy business in the United States. The company's Refining segment processes crude oil and other purchased feedstocks for the manufacture of various grades of gasoline, diesel fuel, aviation fuel, asphalt, and other petroleum-based products that are distributed through owned and third-party product terminals.

