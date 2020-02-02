Delta Air Lines, Inc. (NYSE:DAL) Shares Bought by Baskin Financial Services Inc.

Baskin Financial Services Inc. grew its position in Delta Air Lines, Inc. (NYSE:DAL) by 5.3% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 236,440 shares of the transportation company’s stock after acquiring an additional 11,834 shares during the period. Delta Air Lines comprises 2.0% of Baskin Financial Services Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 27th largest holding. Baskin Financial Services Inc.’s holdings in Delta Air Lines were worth $13,827,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Voya Investment Management LLC raised its holdings in Delta Air Lines by 124.6% during the third quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC now owns 3,957,919 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $227,976,000 after purchasing an additional 2,195,893 shares in the last quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC boosted its holdings in Delta Air Lines by 361.2% in the 3rd quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC now owns 1,073,215 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $61,817,000 after purchasing an additional 840,526 shares in the last quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. increased its position in Delta Air Lines by 138.9% during the 4th quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 921,805 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $53,914,000 after purchasing an additional 535,899 shares during the period. Polaris Greystone Financial Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of Delta Air Lines during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $23,448,000. Finally, Phoenix Holdings Ltd. purchased a new position in shares of Delta Air Lines during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $23,450,000. 86.88% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Delta Air Lines stock opened at $55.74 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.92, a quick ratio of 0.35 and a current ratio of 0.41. The firm has a market capitalization of $36.05 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.61, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.56 and a beta of 1.11. Delta Air Lines, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $48.22 and a fifty-two week high of $63.44. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $58.99 and its two-hundred day moving average is $57.82.

Delta Air Lines (NYSE:DAL) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 14th. The transportation company reported $1.70 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.40 by $0.30. Delta Air Lines had a return on equity of 33.28% and a net margin of 10.14%. The business had revenue of $11.44 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $11.37 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.30 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 6.5% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Delta Air Lines, Inc. will post 7.26 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Delta Air Lines news, CEO Edward H. Bastian sold 30,236 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $57.55, for a total value of $1,740,081.80. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 323,955 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $18,643,610.25. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Michael P. Huerta purchased 1,025 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 28th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $57.38 per share, for a total transaction of $58,814.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 9,825 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $563,758.50. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 0.47% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of analysts recently weighed in on DAL shares. Buckingham Research lifted their price target on Delta Air Lines from $56.00 to $62.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, December 16th. Citigroup upped their price objective on Delta Air Lines from $65.00 to $71.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 15th. Wolfe Research downgraded Delta Air Lines from an “outperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating in a report on Monday, January 13th. Stephens boosted their target price on shares of Delta Air Lines from $60.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 15th. Finally, UBS Group started coverage on shares of Delta Air Lines in a research note on Tuesday, November 12th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $62.00 price target on the stock. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $66.94.

About Delta Air Lines

Delta Air Lines, Inc provides scheduled air transportation for passengers and cargo in the United States and internationally. The company operates through two segments, Airline and Refinery. Its route network is centered on a system of hubs and markets at airports in Amsterdam, Atlanta, Boston, Detroit, London-Heathrow, Los Angeles, Mexico City, Minneapolis-St.

