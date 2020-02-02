DeltaChain (DELTA) Reaches Market Capitalization of $8,316.00

DeltaChain (CURRENCY:DELTA) traded up 5.6% against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 8:00 AM ET on February 2nd. One DeltaChain token can currently be bought for approximately $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges including IDEX, Mercatox and Hotbit. DeltaChain has a market capitalization of $8,316.00 and $19.00 worth of DeltaChain was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last week, DeltaChain has traded 126.4% higher against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Insight Chain (INB) traded 1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.60 or 0.00006298 BTC.

Quant (QNT) traded 13.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4.91 or 0.00052072 BTC.

Qubitica (QBIT) traded up 16.9% against the dollar and now trades at $34.09 or 0.00361919 BTC.

USDQ (USDQ) traded 0.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.01 or 0.00010686 BTC.

VeriDocGlobal (VDG) traded 4.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0006 or 0.00000006 BTC.

PLANET (PLA) traded up 5.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.17 or 0.00001788 BTC.

EURBASE (EBASE) traded 5.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.07 or 0.00011315 BTC.

Eterbase (XBASE) traded down 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0037 or 0.00000061 BTC.

1SG (1SG) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.71 or 0.00007666 BTC.

CyberMusic (CYMT) traded 1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC.

About DeltaChain

DELTA is a token. DeltaChain’s total supply is 7,500,000,000 tokens. The official website for DeltaChain is deltachain.tech. DeltaChain’s official Twitter account is @deltachain and its Facebook page is accessible here. DeltaChain’s official message board is medium.com/@deltachain.

Buying and Selling DeltaChain

DeltaChain can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Hotbit, Mercatox and IDEX. It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as DeltaChain directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade DeltaChain should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy DeltaChain using one of the exchanges listed above.

