Denarius Price Tops $0.0729 on Major Exchanges (D)

Denarius (CURRENCY:D) traded 8.4% lower against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 18:00 PM ET on February 2nd. One Denarius coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.0729 or 0.00000775 BTC on popular exchanges including Cryptopia, CoinExchange, Stocks.Exchange and Cryptohub. In the last seven days, Denarius has traded 8.6% lower against the US dollar. Denarius has a total market capitalization of $517,777.00 and approximately $502.00 worth of Denarius was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Electra (ECA) traded down 3.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC.

SpaceChain (SPC) traded down 2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0031 or 0.00000033 BTC.

Bulwark (BWK) traded 48.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0154 or 0.00000164 BTC.

Limitless VIP (VIP) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC.

VIP Tokens (VIP) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0006 or 0.00000007 BTC.

Virta Unique Coin (VUC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000002 BTC.

Powercoin (PWR) traded down 22.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC.

NamoCoin (NAMO) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Denarius Coin Profile

Denarius (D) is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the NIST5 hashing algorithm. It was first traded on February 14th, 2017. Denarius’ total supply is 7,103,281 coins. The official website for Denarius is denarius.io. Denarius’ official Twitter account is @denariuscoin. The Reddit community for Denarius is /r/denariuscoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

Denarius Coin Trading

Denarius can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Cryptohub, TradeOgre, CoinExchange, Cryptopia, Stocks.Exchange and SouthXchange. It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Denarius directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Denarius should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Denarius using one of the exchanges listed above.

