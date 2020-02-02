Dent (DENT) Trading Up 3.8% Over Last Week

Dent (CURRENCY:DENT) traded up 2.1% against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 21:00 PM ET on February 2nd. Dent has a total market capitalization of $13.75 million and $271,065.00 worth of Dent was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Dent token can currently be bought for $0.0002 or 0.00000002 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges including Radar Relay, FCoin, Allbit and Lykke Exchange. Over the last week, Dent has traded 3.8% higher against the dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

XRP (XRP) traded up 6.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.25 or 0.00002701 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 1.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $279.27 or 0.02968056 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00010619 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded up 2.5% against the dollar and now trades at $18.56 or 0.00197256 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded up 6.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0647 or 0.00000687 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded up 2.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0193 or 0.00000205 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 1.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.84 or 0.00030221 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded 7.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $12.14 or 0.00129041 BTC.

COZ (COZ) traded 26.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00004541 BTC.

Crypto.com Chain (CRO) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0381 or 0.00000379 BTC.

Dent’s genesis date was July 12th, 2017. Dent’s total supply is 100,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 79,078,022,816 tokens. The Reddit community for Dent is /r/dentcoin. Dent’s official Twitter account is @dentcoin and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for Dent is www.dentcoin.com.

Dent can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Cobinhood, Coinrail, BitForex, Bitbns, Allbit, Kucoin, FCoin, Fatbtc, EtherDelta (ForkDelta), IDEX, Binance, LATOKEN, Radar Relay, CoinBene, OKEx, Liquid, WazirX, HitBTC and Lykke Exchange. It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Dent directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Dent should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Dent using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

