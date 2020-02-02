Dero 24 Hour Volume Hits $719,103.00 (DERO)

Dero (CURRENCY:DERO) traded 5.2% higher against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 12:00 PM Eastern on February 2nd. In the last week, Dero has traded up 9.5% against the US dollar. One Dero coin can currently be bought for $0.49 or 0.00005223 BTC on major exchanges including Stocks.Exchange and TradeOgre. Dero has a total market cap of $4.59 million and approximately $719,103.00 worth of Dero was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

About Dero

Dero is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the

Cryptonight hashing algorithm. Its launch date was December 5th, 2017. Dero’s total supply is 18,400,000 coins and its circulating supply is 9,298,546 coins. Dero’s official Twitter account is @DeroProject. Dero’s official message board is forum.dero.io. The official website for Dero is dero.io. The Reddit community for Dero is /r/DeroProject and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

Buying and Selling Dero

Dero can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Stocks.Exchange and TradeOgre. It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Dero directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Dero should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Dero using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

