Deroy & Devereaux Private Investment Counsel Inc. Lowers Stock Holdings in Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL)

Deroy & Devereaux Private Investment Counsel Inc. reduced its holdings in shares of Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL) by 0.8% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 120,168 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock after selling 913 shares during the quarter. Apple accounts for 3.1% of Deroy & Devereaux Private Investment Counsel Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 2nd biggest holding. Deroy & Devereaux Private Investment Counsel Inc.’s holdings in Apple were worth $35,287,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Cookson Peirce & Co. Inc. purchased a new stake in Apple in the fourth quarter worth about $919,000. Beck Bode LLC boosted its stake in Apple by 2.3% during the fourth quarter. Beck Bode LLC now owns 19,618 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock valued at $5,761,000 after buying an additional 441 shares during the last quarter. Acorn Financial Advisory Services Inc. ADV bought a new position in Apple during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $2,520,000. Toth Financial Advisory Corp boosted its stake in Apple by 5.6% during the fourth quarter. Toth Financial Advisory Corp now owns 25,421 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock valued at $7,465,000 after buying an additional 1,338 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Usca Ria LLC boosted its stake in Apple by 10.2% during the fourth quarter. Usca Ria LLC now owns 65,294 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock valued at $19,174,000 after buying an additional 6,030 shares during the last quarter. 60.28% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of brokerages recently commented on AAPL. Needham & Company LLC lowered Apple from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price target for the company from $280.00 to $350.00 in a research note on Monday, January 6th. Tigress Financial reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Apple in a research note on Monday, December 30th. Citigroup increased their price target on Apple from $300.00 to $375.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on Apple from $296.00 to $368.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, January 17th. Finally, New Street Research raised Apple from a “reduce” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have given a hold rating, twenty-six have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $314.18.

In other news, Director Arthur D. Levinson sold 37,394 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $257.79, for a total value of $9,639,799.26. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 1,170,677 shares in the company, valued at $301,788,823.83. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Corporate insiders own 0.05% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ AAPL opened at $309.51 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.04, a quick ratio of 1.50 and a current ratio of 1.60. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $300.66 and its 200-day moving average price is $247.51. Apple Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $164.56 and a fifty-two week high of $327.85. The company has a market cap of $1,356.90 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.45, a PEG ratio of 2.32 and a beta of 1.25.

Apple (NASDAQ:AAPL) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 28th. The iPhone maker reported $4.99 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $4.54 by $0.45. Apple had a return on equity of 60.19% and a net margin of 21.49%. The firm had revenue of $91.80 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $88.41 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $4.18 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.9% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts predict that Apple Inc. will post 13.33 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, February 13th. Stockholders of record on Monday, February 10th will be issued a $0.77 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, February 7th. This represents a $3.08 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.00%. Apple’s payout ratio is 25.90%.

About Apple

Apple Inc designs, manufactures, and markets mobile communication and media devices, and personal computers. It also sells various related software, services, accessories, and third-party digital content and applications. The company offers iPhone, a line of smartphones; iPad, a line of multi-purpose tablets; and Mac, a line of desktop and portable personal computers, as well as iOS, macOS, watchOS, and tvOS operating systems.

