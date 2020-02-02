Desire (DSR) Price Up 1.9% Over Last 7 Days

Desire (CURRENCY:DSR) traded up 4% against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 15:00 PM ET on February 2nd. One Desire coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.0014 or 0.00000015 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges including CoinExchange, Stocks.Exchange, Mercatox and CryptoBridge. Desire has a market capitalization of $14,564.00 and approximately $9,935.00 worth of Desire was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last seven days, Desire has traded up 1.9% against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Desire Coin Profile

Desire (CRYPTO:DSR) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the

NeoScrypt hashing algorithm. Its launch date was October 15th, 2017. Desire’s total supply is 10,869,488 coins and its circulating supply is 10,269,488 coins. The Reddit community for Desire is /r/desireCoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official website for Desire is www.desire-crypto.com. Desire’s official Twitter account is @DesireCoin.

Buying and Selling Desire

Desire can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: CoinExchange, Mercatox, Stocks.Exchange and CryptoBridge. It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Desire directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Desire should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Desire using one of the exchanges listed above.

