Dether (DTH) 24 Hour Volume Tops $181.00

Dether (CURRENCY:DTH) traded up 23.9% against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 15:00 PM ET on February 2nd. In the last week, Dether has traded 33.7% higher against the dollar. Dether has a market capitalization of $221,411.00 and $181.00 worth of Dether was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Dether token can now be bought for approximately $0.0026 or 0.00000028 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges including Ethfinex and IDEX.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Huobi Token (HT) traded 1.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.51 or 0.00037112 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 3.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0548 or 0.00000580 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded 1.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $560.15 or 0.05930661 BTC.

IOStoken (IOST) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0396 or 0.00000526 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $2.35 or 0.00024843 BTC.

Folgory Coin (FLG) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $11.99 or 0.00126993 BTC.

OKB (OKB) traded 1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.28 or 0.00034749 BTC.

ZB Token (ZB) traded 1.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.27 or 0.00002858 BTC.

Multi-collateral DAI (DAI) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00010639 BTC.

Sai (DAI) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $1.01 or 0.00011869 BTC.

Dether Profile

DTH is a token. It launched on July 24th, 2017. Dether’s total supply is 100,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 85,000,000 tokens. Dether’s official Twitter account is @dether_io and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for Dether is /r/Dether and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official website for Dether is dether.io.

Buying and Selling Dether

Dether can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: IDEX and Ethfinex. It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Dether directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Dether should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Dether using one of the exchanges listed above.

