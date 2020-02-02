Deutsche eMark Trading 46.4% Lower Over Last 7 Days (DEM)

Deutsche eMark (CURRENCY:DEM) traded 1% higher against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 8:00 AM ET on February 2nd. Over the last seven days, Deutsche eMark has traded 46.4% lower against the dollar. Deutsche eMark has a total market cap of $55,680.00 and approximately $80.00 worth of Deutsche eMark was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Deutsche eMark coin can now be purchased for $0.0010 or 0.00000011 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges including YoBit, CoinExchange, Cryptopia and C-Patex.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Get Deutsche eMark alerts:

StrongHands (SHND) traded 5.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

BUZZCoin (BUZZ) traded 1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

TEKcoin (TEK) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000001 BTC.

808Coin (808) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Credence Coin (CRDNC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0059 or 0.00000092 BTC.

Eurocoin (EUC) traded down 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0012 or 0.00000013 BTC.

ARbit (ARB) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0006 or 0.00000008 BTC.

Neuro (NRO) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Deutsche eMark Profile

Deutsche eMark (DEM) is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the

SHA-256 hashing algorithm. It launched on October 12th, 2013. Deutsche eMark’s total supply is 60,635,517 coins and its circulating supply is 53,653,541 coins. Deutsche eMark’s official Twitter account is @Deutsche_eMark and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for Deutsche eMark is deutsche-emark.de.

Buying and Selling Deutsche eMark

Deutsche eMark can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: CoinExchange, Cryptopia, C-Patex and YoBit. It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Deutsche eMark directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Deutsche eMark should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Deutsche eMark using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Deutsche eMark Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Deutsche eMark and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.