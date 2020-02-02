Devery Reaches Market Cap of $110,996.00 (EVE)

Devery (CURRENCY:EVE) traded 1.6% higher against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 9:00 AM Eastern on February 2nd. Over the last seven days, Devery has traded down 1.2% against the US dollar. Devery has a market capitalization of $110,996.00 and $17.00 worth of Devery was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Devery token can currently be purchased for about $0.0018 or 0.00000019 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges including Hotbit, IDEX and DDEX.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

XRP (XRP) traded up 6.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.25 or 0.00002692 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 0.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $279.37 or 0.02971450 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00010662 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded up 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $18.42 or 0.00195875 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded up 4.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0195 or 0.00000207 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded up 6.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0645 or 0.00000687 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 2.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.85 or 0.00030281 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded up 8.3% against the dollar and now trades at $12.23 or 0.00130052 BTC.

COZ (COZ) traded up 26.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00004541 BTC.

Crypto.com Chain (CRO) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0381 or 0.00000379 BTC.

About Devery

Devery launched on October 7th, 2017. Devery’s total supply is 99,998,767 tokens and its circulating supply is 62,917,177 tokens. The Reddit community for Devery is /r/deveryofficial and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Devery’s official Twitter account is @deveryofficial and its Facebook page is accessible here. Devery’s official website is devery.io.

Devery Token Trading

Devery can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: DDEX, IDEX and Hotbit. It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Devery directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Devery should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Devery using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

