DEX (DEX) Tops 24-Hour Trading Volume of $125,322.00

DEX (CURRENCY:DEX) traded up 5.1% against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 15:00 PM ET on February 2nd. One DEX token can currently be purchased for $0.0186 or 0.00000197 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges including Coinbit and IDAX. Over the last week, DEX has traded 16.7% higher against the dollar. DEX has a market capitalization of $3.57 million and approximately $125,322.00 worth of DEX was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Get DEX alerts:

XRP (XRP) traded 5.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.25 or 0.00002680 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded up 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $281.72 or 0.02976905 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00010598 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded up 2.9% against the dollar and now trades at $18.71 or 0.00197676 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded up 4.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0196 or 0.00000208 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded up 7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0651 or 0.00000688 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $2.87 or 0.00030329 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded 8.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $12.34 or 0.00130373 BTC.

COZ (COZ) traded up 26.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00004541 BTC.

Crypto.com Chain (CRO) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0381 or 0.00000379 BTC.

DEX Token Profile

DEX’s total supply is 1,892,996,914 tokens and its circulating supply is 191,542,291 tokens. DEX’s official Twitter account is @coinbit_coinbit. DEX’s official website is www.coinbit.co.kr.

DEX Token Trading

DEX can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Coinbit and IDAX. It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as DEX directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade DEX should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase DEX using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for DEX Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for DEX and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.