Diageo plc (NYSE:DEO) Shares Sold by Hutner Capital Management Inc.

Hutner Capital Management Inc. decreased its position in Diageo plc (NYSE:DEO) by 2.6% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 28,000 shares of the company’s stock after selling 760 shares during the quarter. Diageo accounts for about 3.3% of Hutner Capital Management Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 10th largest holding. Hutner Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in Diageo were worth $4,716,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of DEO. FMR LLC grew its position in Diageo by 586.2% in the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 309,135 shares of the company’s stock valued at $50,578,000 after acquiring an additional 264,083 shares in the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP grew its position in Diageo by 29.1% in the third quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 252,774 shares of the company’s stock valued at $41,334,000 after acquiring an additional 57,040 shares in the last quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. grew its position in shares of Diageo by 117.1% during the third quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 51,585 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,420,000 after buying an additional 27,826 shares in the last quarter. Paradigm Asset Management Co. LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Diageo during the third quarter worth approximately $1,115,000. Finally, Moody Lynn & Lieberson LLC grew its position in shares of Diageo by 51.2% during the third quarter. Moody Lynn & Lieberson LLC now owns 74,584 shares of the company’s stock worth $12,196,000 after buying an additional 25,254 shares in the last quarter. 9.08% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of DEO stock traded down $0.45 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $157.95. 531,168 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 363,198. Diageo plc has a fifty-two week low of $150.88 and a fifty-two week high of $176.22. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.06, a quick ratio of 0.56 and a current ratio of 1.34. The company has a market capitalization of $102.71 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.40, a P/E/G ratio of 2.95 and a beta of 0.43. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $167.06 and its 200 day simple moving average is $164.93.

The business also recently declared a semi-annual dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, April 14th. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 28th will be given a dividend of $1.4355 per share. This represents a dividend yield of 2.2%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 27th. Diageo’s payout ratio is currently 61.63%.

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on DEO. JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded shares of Diageo from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 28th. ValuEngine raised shares of Diageo from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Diageo from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $171.00 price target for the company in a research report on Monday, November 4th. Morgan Stanley reissued an “overweight” rating on shares of Diageo in a research report on Thursday, October 24th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada raised shares of Diageo from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 3rd. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $171.00.

About Diageo

Diageo plc, together with its subsidiaries, produces, markets, and sells alcoholic beverages worldwide. The company offers a collection of brands across spirits, beer, cider, and wine categories. Its brands include Johnnie Walker, Crown Royal, J&B, Buchanan's and Windsor whiskies, Smirnoff, Cîroc and Ketel One vodkas, Captain Morgan, Baileys, Don Julio, Bundaberg, McDowell's No.

