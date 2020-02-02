Diageo plc (NYSE:DEO) Stock Position Reduced by Westhampton Capital LLC

Westhampton Capital LLC lessened its position in shares of Diageo plc (NYSE:DEO) by 6.9% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 13,545 shares of the company’s stock after selling 997 shares during the period. Diageo comprises 1.8% of Westhampton Capital LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 15th largest position. Westhampton Capital LLC’s holdings in Diageo were worth $2,281,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Salomon & Ludwin LLC lifted its holdings in Diageo by 200.0% during the 3rd quarter. Salomon & Ludwin LLC now owns 150 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after buying an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. Squar Milner Financial Services LLC lifted its holdings in Diageo by 169.9% during the 3rd quarter. Squar Milner Financial Services LLC now owns 197 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,000 after buying an additional 124 shares during the last quarter. Balentine LLC lifted its holdings in Diageo by 59.2% during the 3rd quarter. Balentine LLC now owns 199 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,000 after buying an additional 74 shares during the last quarter. Prime Capital Investment Advisors LLC bought a new position in Diageo during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $37,000. Finally, Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC lifted its holdings in Diageo by 82.6% during the 4th quarter. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC now owns 221 shares of the company’s stock worth $37,000 after buying an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. 9.08% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

DEO stock traded down $0.45 during trading on Friday, hitting $157.95. The company had a trading volume of 531,168 shares, compared to its average volume of 363,198. The company has a quick ratio of 0.56, a current ratio of 1.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.06. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $167.06 and a 200-day moving average price of $164.93. Diageo plc has a 12 month low of $150.88 and a 12 month high of $176.22. The stock has a market cap of $102.71 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.40, a PEG ratio of 2.95 and a beta of 0.43.

The business also recently disclosed a semi-annual dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, April 14th. Investors of record on Friday, February 28th will be given a $1.4355 dividend. This represents a yield of 2.2%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 27th. Diageo’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 61.63%.

A number of research firms have commented on DEO. Jefferies Financial Group downgraded Diageo from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, January 16th. Morgan Stanley reissued an “overweight” rating on shares of Diageo in a report on Thursday, October 24th. Royal Bank of Canada raised Diageo from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 3rd. ValuEngine raised Diageo from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered Diageo from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 28th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. Diageo currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $171.00.

About Diageo

Diageo plc, together with its subsidiaries, produces, markets, and sells alcoholic beverages worldwide. The company offers a collection of brands across spirits, beer, cider, and wine categories. Its brands include Johnnie Walker, Crown Royal, J&B, Buchanan's and Windsor whiskies, Smirnoff, Cîroc and Ketel One vodkas, Captain Morgan, Baileys, Don Julio, Bundaberg, McDowell's No.

