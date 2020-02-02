Diamond Trading Down 9.9% Over Last 7 Days (DMD)

Diamond (CURRENCY:DMD) traded 0.5% lower against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 11:00 AM ET on February 2nd. One Diamond coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.46 or 0.00004846 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges including Bittrex, CryptoBridge and Livecoin. Over the last week, Diamond has traded 9.9% lower against the US dollar. Diamond has a market cap of $1.56 million and $372.00 worth of Diamond was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Diamond Profile

Diamond (CRYPTO:DMD) is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the Groestl hashing algorithm. Its launch date was July 13th, 2013. Diamond’s total supply is 3,415,113 coins. The official website for Diamond is bit.diamonds. Diamond’s official Twitter account is @dmdcoin and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for Diamond is /r/dmd and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

According to CryptoCompare, “Algorithm is ASIC resistant Grøstl. 4.38 million total coins. Block solving target time ~ 100 seconds. Low transaction fee at 0.001. Mean time per block under 60 seconds. Difficulty retargets at every block. Endless Hybrid Network Security. Transaction Message. Fast and secure transactions with 6 required confirmations. Provision for continuous promotion and development. Brand new code base with up to date security patches and significant performance improvements. “

Buying and Selling Diamond

Diamond can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Livecoin, Bittrex and CryptoBridge. It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Diamond directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Diamond should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Diamond using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

