Digital Fantasy Sports (DFS) Reaches 1-Day Volume of $343.00

Digital Fantasy Sports (CURRENCY:DFS) traded up 1.7% against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 23:00 PM E.T. on February 2nd. Digital Fantasy Sports has a market cap of $139,196.00 and approximately $343.00 worth of Digital Fantasy Sports was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last seven days, Digital Fantasy Sports has traded down 24% against the dollar. One Digital Fantasy Sports token can currently be bought for approximately $0.0451 or 0.00000549 BTC on exchanges including Cat.Ex, P2PB2B and Coindeal.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Huobi Token (HT) traded 3.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.50 or 0.00037240 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 3.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0544 or 0.00000579 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded 2.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $560.88 or 0.05969254 BTC.

IOStoken (IOST) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0396 or 0.00000526 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded down 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $2.31 or 0.00024567 BTC.

Folgory Coin (FLG) traded 0.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $11.93 or 0.00126915 BTC.

OKB (OKB) traded up 2.6% against the dollar and now trades at $3.32 or 0.00035313 BTC.

ZB Token (ZB) traded 0.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.27 or 0.00002863 BTC.

Multi-collateral DAI (DAI) traded 1.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00010599 BTC.

Sai (DAI) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.01 or 0.00011869 BTC.

Digital Fantasy Sports Profile

Digital Fantasy Sports (CRYPTO:DFS) is a token. It launched on July 22nd, 2017. Digital Fantasy Sports’ total supply is 50,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 3,084,280 tokens. The Reddit community for Digital Fantasy Sports is /r/dfstoken. Digital Fantasy Sports’ official website is www.digitalfantasysports.com. Digital Fantasy Sports’ official Twitter account is @fantasygoldcoin.

Buying and Selling Digital Fantasy Sports

Digital Fantasy Sports can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Coindeal, P2PB2B and Cat.Ex. It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Digital Fantasy Sports directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Digital Fantasy Sports should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Digital Fantasy Sports using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

