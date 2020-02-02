Digital Gold 24 Hour Trading Volume Hits $6.74 Million (GOLD)

Digital Gold (CURRENCY:GOLD) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 18:00 PM Eastern on February 2nd. One Digital Gold token can currently be purchased for about $50.45 or 0.00537126 BTC on exchanges. Over the last week, Digital Gold has traded down 0.2% against the dollar. Digital Gold has a total market capitalization of $179,143.00 and $6.74 million worth of Digital Gold was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Digital Gold Profile

Digital Gold’s total supply is 9,196 tokens and its circulating supply is 3,551 tokens. Digital Gold’s official website is gold.storage. The official message board for Digital Gold is medium.com/@digitalgoldcoin.

Digital Gold Token Trading

Digital Gold can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Digital Gold directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Digital Gold should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Digital Gold using one of the exchanges listed above.

