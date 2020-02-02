Digital Insurance Token Price Up 22.4% Over Last 7 Days (DIT)

Digital Insurance Token (CURRENCY:DIT) traded 0% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 21:00 PM E.T. on February 2nd. During the last week, Digital Insurance Token has traded up 22.4% against the U.S. dollar. One Digital Insurance Token token can now be bought for about $0.0031 or 0.00000033 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges including HitBTC and IDEX. Digital Insurance Token has a total market cap of $693,601.00 and $3.00 worth of Digital Insurance Token was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Monero (XMR) traded up 4.7% against the dollar and now trades at $75.87 or 0.00806336 BTC.

Bytecoin (BCN) traded up 8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0003 or 0.00000004 BTC.

Monero Classic (XMC) traded up 8.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.41 or 0.00004329 BTC.

DigitalNote (XDN) traded 0.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0006 or 0.00000006 BTC.

Aeon (AEON) traded up 5.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.18 or 0.00001960 BTC.

BitNewChain (BTN) traded down 4.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0145 or 0.00000154 BTC.

Boolberry (BBR) traded 2.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.18 or 0.00001906 BTC.

BitTube (TUBE) traded 2.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0096 or 0.00000103 BTC.

Sumokoin (SUMO) traded down 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00001233 BTC.

Stellite (XTL) traded 3.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000004 BTC.

Digital Insurance Token (DIT) is a proof-of-work (PoW) token that uses the CryptoNight hashing algorithm. Its launch date was November 4th, 2017. Digital Insurance Token’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 224,644,536 tokens. Digital Insurance Token’s official Twitter account is @dit_coin. The official message board for Digital Insurance Token is medium.com/@inmediatesg. Digital Insurance Token’s official website is inmediate.io. The Reddit community for Digital Insurance Token is /r/inmediate and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

Digital Insurance Token can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: IDEX and HitBTC. It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Digital Insurance Token directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Digital Insurance Token should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Digital Insurance Token using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

