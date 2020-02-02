DigitalBits Hits Market Capitalization of $4.97 Million (XDB)

DigitalBits (CURRENCY:XDB) traded 2.2% higher against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 18:00 PM E.T. on February 2nd. One DigitalBits token can currently be purchased for about $0.0173 or 0.00000184 BTC on major exchanges including IDEX, CoinExchange and Bilaxy. In the last week, DigitalBits has traded 14.3% higher against the dollar. DigitalBits has a total market cap of $4.97 million and approximately $61,764.00 worth of DigitalBits was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Dash (DASH) traded 1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $116.07 or 0.01233671 BTC.

MINDOL (MIN) traded down 3.9% against the dollar and now trades at $2.30 or 0.00024408 BTC.

Enigma (ENG) traded 2.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.36 or 0.00003831 BTC.

Compound Coin (COMP) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC.

WeAreSatoshi (WSX) traded up 2.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.16 or 0.00002989 BTC.

CPChain (CPC) traded up 7.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0044 or 0.00000046 BTC.

I/O Coin (IOC) traded down 9.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0769 or 0.00000817 BTC.

EuropeCoin (ERC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00001755 BTC.

HitCoin (HTC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Pinkcoin (PINK) traded 6.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0015 or 0.00000016 BTC.

DigitalBits Profile

DigitalBits (CRYPTO:XDB) is a PoW/PoS token that uses the X11 hashing algorithm. Its launch date was March 12th, 2015. DigitalBits’ total supply is 1,500,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 287,727,560 tokens. DigitalBits’ official Twitter account is @

and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official message board for DigitalBits is medium.com/digitalbitsorg. The official website for DigitalBits is www.digitalbits.io. The Reddit community for DigitalBits is /r/DigitalBitsOrg and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

Buying and Selling DigitalBits

DigitalBits can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: CoinExchange, IDEX and Bilaxy. It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as DigitalBits directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire DigitalBits should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase DigitalBits using one of the exchanges listed above.

