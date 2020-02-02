Digitalcoin (DGC) Price Tops $0.0050

Digitalcoin (CURRENCY:DGC) traded up 121.8% against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 21:00 PM ET on February 2nd. One Digitalcoin coin can now be purchased for $0.0050 or 0.00000053 BTC on major exchanges including CoinExchange and Cryptopia. During the last seven days, Digitalcoin has traded 28.8% higher against the U.S. dollar. Digitalcoin has a market cap of $172,568.00 and $19.00 worth of Digitalcoin was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Digitalcoin Profile

Digitalcoin is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the

Multiple Algorithms hashing algorithm. Its launch date was May 18th, 2013. Digitalcoin’s total supply is 34,799,328 coins. Digitalcoin’s official Twitter account is @DigitalcoinDGC and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for Digitalcoin is /r/digitalcoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Digitalcoin’s official website is digitalcoin.co.

Digitalcoin Coin Trading

Digitalcoin can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: CoinExchange and Cryptopia. It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Digitalcoin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Digitalcoin should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Digitalcoin using one of the exchanges listed above.

