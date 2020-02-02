Digix Gold Token Reaches Market Cap of $5.93 Million (DGX)

Digix Gold Token (CURRENCY:DGX) traded 0% higher against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 22:00 PM E.T. on February 2nd. Digix Gold Token has a market capitalization of $5.93 million and approximately $49,338.00 worth of Digix Gold Token was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Digix Gold Token token can currently be purchased for about $49.84 or 0.00528752 BTC on popular exchanges including Kyber Network, Kryptono and Ethfinex. During the last week, Digix Gold Token has traded down 2.2% against the dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

XRP (XRP) traded 5.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.25 or 0.00002672 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded up 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $281.28 or 0.02985336 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00010607 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded up 2.7% against the dollar and now trades at $18.52 or 0.00196519 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded up 4.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0644 or 0.00000683 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded up 3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0193 or 0.00000205 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $2.83 or 0.00030085 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded up 7.3% against the dollar and now trades at $12.12 or 0.00128637 BTC.

COZ (COZ) traded 26.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00004541 BTC.

Crypto.com Chain (CRO) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0381 or 0.00000379 BTC.

Digix Gold Token Token Profile

Digix Gold Token’s launch date was March 29th, 2018. Digix Gold Token’s total supply is 122,700 tokens and its circulating supply is 119,024 tokens. The official website for Digix Gold Token is digix.global. The Reddit community for Digix Gold Token is /r/digix and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Digix Gold Token’s official Twitter account is @digixglobal.

Digix Gold Token Token Trading

Digix Gold Token can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Kyber Network, Ethfinex and Kryptono. It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Digix Gold Token directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Digix Gold Token should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Digix Gold Token using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

