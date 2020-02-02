DigixDAO Hits 1-Day Trading Volume of $979,925.00 (DGD)

DigixDAO (CURRENCY:DGD) traded 5.6% higher against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 21:00 PM Eastern on February 2nd. DigixDAO has a market capitalization of $69.31 million and approximately $979,925.00 worth of DigixDAO was traded on exchanges in the last day. One DigixDAO token can now be bought for $34.66 or 0.00367650 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges including Bitbns, IDEX, Huobi and Bancor Network. Over the last seven days, DigixDAO has traded 13.2% higher against the dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

XRP (XRP) traded up 5.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.25 or 0.00002670 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 2.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $281.28 or 0.02984081 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00010599 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded up 2.5% against the dollar and now trades at $18.49 or 0.00196178 BTC.

Tezos (XTZ) traded up 11.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.90 or 0.00020208 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded up 4.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0643 or 0.00000682 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded 3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0193 or 0.00000204 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.83 or 0.00030074 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded up 7.4% against the dollar and now trades at $12.12 or 0.00128598 BTC.

COZ (COZ) traded up 26.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00004541 BTC.

DigixDAO Profile

DigixDAO (DGD) uses the hashing algorithm. Its launch date was April 28th, 2016. DigixDAO’s total supply is 2,000,000 tokens. DigixDAO’s official Twitter account is @DigixGlobal. DigixDAO’s official website is digix.global. The official message board for DigixDAO is medium.com/@digix. The Reddit community for DigixDAO is /r/digix and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

According to CryptoCompare, “The DAO token is built on ethereum. The ICO – or initial coin offering – raised $5.5million to acquire the 85% of the DGD tokens. “

Buying and Selling DigixDAO

DigixDAO can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Radar Relay, Liqui, Cobinhood, AirSwap, Binance, Bitbns, Huobi, HitBTC, OKEx, Bancor Network, Livecoin, Gate.io, IDEX and BigONE. It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as DigixDAO directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire DigixDAO should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase DigixDAO using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

