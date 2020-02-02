Dillard’s, Inc. (NYSE:DDS) Given Consensus Rating of “Hold” by Analysts

Dillard’s, Inc. (NYSE:DDS) has been assigned an average rating of “Hold” from the nine research firms that are currently covering the stock, Marketbeat.com reports. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and four have issued a hold rating on the company. The average 12 month target price among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $55.50.

DDS has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. ValuEngine downgraded Dillard’s from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, December 13th. Telsey Advisory Group lifted their price objective on Dillard’s from $58.00 to $80.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Friday, November 15th. Finally, Odeon Capital Group initiated coverage on Dillard’s in a research report on Thursday, January 23rd. They issued a “sell” rating and a $60.00 price objective for the company.

Get Dillard's alerts:

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Russell Investments Group Ltd. grew its position in Dillard’s by 14.4% during the fourth quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 38,004 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,791,000 after acquiring an additional 4,790 shares during the period. State of Michigan Retirement System purchased a new stake in Dillard’s during the fourth quarter valued at about $213,000. Alpha Windward LLC purchased a new stake in Dillard’s during the fourth quarter valued at about $459,000. CenterStar Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in Dillard’s during the fourth quarter valued at about $483,000. Finally, State of Alaska Department of Revenue grew its position in Dillard’s by 22.3% during the fourth quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 2,223 shares of the company’s stock valued at $163,000 after acquiring an additional 405 shares during the period. 91.18% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE:DDS opened at $60.72 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $1.72 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.55 and a beta of 1.14. The company has a quick ratio of 0.16, a current ratio of 1.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37. Dillard’s has a 52 week low of $47.95 and a 52 week high of $86.71. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $70.42 and a 200-day simple moving average of $68.18.

Dillard’s (NYSE:DDS) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 14th. The company reported $0.12 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.25) by $0.37. The business had revenue of $1.39 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.42 billion. Dillard’s had a return on equity of 7.14% and a net margin of 2.03%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 2.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.27 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts expect that Dillard’s will post 4.02 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, February 3rd. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, December 31st will be given a dividend of $0.15 per share. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.99%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, December 30th. Dillard’s’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 9.80%.

Dillard’s Company Profile

Dillard's, Inc operates retail department stores primarily in the Southeastern, Southwestern, and Midwestern areas of the United States. The company's stores offer a selection of merchandise, including fashion apparel for women, men, and children; accessories; cosmetics; home furnishings; and other consumer goods.

Read More: Dividend Achievers

Receive News & Ratings for Dillard's Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Dillard's and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.