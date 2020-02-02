Dillard’s, Inc. (NYSE:DDS) Position Reduced by SG Americas Securities LLC

SG Americas Securities LLC decreased its position in shares of Dillard’s, Inc. (NYSE:DDS) by 4.4% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 39,528 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,837 shares during the period. SG Americas Securities LLC owned 0.16% of Dillard’s worth $2,905,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Millennium Management LLC boosted its stake in Dillard’s by 836.2% during the 3rd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 159,317 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,532,000 after purchasing an additional 142,300 shares in the last quarter. Grace & White Inc. NY grew its stake in shares of Dillard’s by 0.6% in the 3rd quarter. Grace & White Inc. NY now owns 39,600 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,618,000 after purchasing an additional 250 shares during the last quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. grew its stake in shares of Dillard’s by 66.1% in the 3rd quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. now owns 57,311 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,790,000 after purchasing an additional 22,806 shares during the last quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC raised its holdings in shares of Dillard’s by 73.3% in the 3rd quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 617 shares of the company’s stock worth $41,000 after purchasing an additional 261 shares in the last quarter. Finally, First Trust Advisors LP raised its holdings in shares of Dillard’s by 11.0% in the 3rd quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 37,630 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,488,000 after purchasing an additional 3,742 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 91.18% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:DDS opened at $60.72 on Friday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $70.42 and its 200 day moving average price is $68.18. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.72 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.55 and a beta of 1.14. The company has a current ratio of 1.64, a quick ratio of 0.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37. Dillard’s, Inc. has a 1-year low of $47.95 and a 1-year high of $86.71.

Dillard’s (NYSE:DDS) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 14th. The company reported $0.12 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.25) by $0.37. Dillard’s had a net margin of 2.03% and a return on equity of 7.14%. The business had revenue of $1.39 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.42 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.27 EPS. Dillard’s’s revenue was down 2.2% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts forecast that Dillard’s, Inc. will post 4.02 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, February 3rd. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, December 31st will be issued a dividend of $0.15 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, December 30th. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.99%. Dillard’s’s dividend payout ratio is 9.80%.

DDS has been the subject of a number of research reports. Odeon Capital Group initiated coverage on shares of Dillard’s in a report on Thursday, January 23rd. They set a “sell” rating and a $60.00 target price for the company. Telsey Advisory Group lifted their price target on shares of Dillard’s from $58.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Friday, November 15th. Finally, ValuEngine cut Dillard’s from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, December 13th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and four have issued a hold rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $58.29.

Dillard’s Profile

Dillard's, Inc operates retail department stores primarily in the Southeastern, Southwestern, and Midwestern areas of the United States. The company's stores offer a selection of merchandise, including fashion apparel for women, men, and children; accessories; cosmetics; home furnishings; and other consumer goods.

